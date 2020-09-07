The Grenada National Training Agency is requesting proposals for the redesign of its website to meet the demands of today’s world as outlined in the attached Terms of Reference (TOR).

NB: The deadline for submission of the proposal is 25 September 2020. The proposal should be sent to [email protected] and addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer

National Training Agency

Belmont Road

St George

GRENADA

