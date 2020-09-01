The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation is pleased to announce that the repair works at Marrast Hill will resume on 14 September 2020. The anticipated duration is 2 months.

Traffic will be rerouted through Mt Parnassus main road and other roads for the duration of the execution of this project.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the signs and cooperate with the RGPF and staff of the ministry.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development commits to providing regular updates on the implementation.

The support and cooperation of the general public are anticipated.

GIS

