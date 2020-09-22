The proposed merger of the Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) and the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA) will be the topic of discussion at the 3rd Development Discourse – National High-level Round Table, put on by Campeche International Consultants Inc (CIC).

Over the past few months, Chief Strategist at CIC Dr Stephen Fletcher, PhD Public Policy expert and specialist on GCNA and International Trade in Commodities, met with hundreds of farmers and members of the general public in Victoria, Grenville, Sauteurs and Gouyave, educating them on the proposed bill, implications of the proposed merger and the way forward.

“This round table would be crafted in the annals of the history of the lives of the GCNA and GCA, as multiple stakeholders contribute their ideas on the proposed merger and its likely consequences on the future of these sectors and indeed the national economy. These 2 sectors are barometers for the economic wellbeing of the rural citizenry and the national economy,” he said.

Joining Dr Fletcher will be other experts from Canada and Grenada, discussing:

Key challenges: What are the key challenges facing the agriculture sector and the nutmeg and cocoa sectors in particular? Pros and Cons of merger/opportunities for private and public sector: What the pros and cons of mergers and what are the opportunities for public and private sectors intervention in this context? What can the merger deliver: Can merger address the challenges and opportunities of the sub-sectors? What role can research organisations, academic institutions, civil society organisations and private sector play in addressing those challenges?

This non-partisan and non-political discourse is among the public education sessions by Campeche geared at providing unbiased information to the public and prescriptions on the new paradigm for both associations and industries.

The national high level roundtable will be held on 24 September from 9 am to 1.30 pm, at TA Marryshow House, HA Blaize Street.

Campeche International Consultants extends an invitation to members of the general public including farmers, to participate. All Covid-19 health and safety guidelines, including the wearing of masks will be in effect during the meeting. Persons interested in attending the meeting are required to RSVP at their earliest convenience to Dr Stephen Fletcher on 473-406 4421.

