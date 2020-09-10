by Linda Straker

Tourism Minister to have face to face meeting with hotel representatives

Royalton Grenada on Tamarind Bay will reopen on 29 November

Tourism Minister, Clarice Modeste, has confirmed that Royalton Grenada, which closed its doors within weeks of opening in the first quarter of 2020, will officially reopen for the traditional 2020 winter season.

“Yes, I have been informed and this is wonderful news for us,” said Modeste who will be having a face to face meeting with representatives of the hotel after they complete quarantine. “It will officially reopen on 29 November 2020,” she disclosed.

Located on 2 white-sand beaches on Tamarind Bay, the resort offers relaxing ocean views and a host of water sports. The 269-room all-inclusive resort was formerly the Grenadian by Rex Resorts property and was purchased by the Sunwing Travel Group which invested more than EC$80 million to refurbish and expand the property.

“As we prepare to welcome back our valued guests for an exceptional vacation in paradise, we are committed to providing a safe experience with increased safety protocols and cleaning measures,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resort at Blue Diamond’s parent company, Sunwing Travel Group. Blue Diamond Resorts is the group’s hotel division. “With many travel plans on hold and months of staying at home, we want to ensure that every guest enjoys a well-deserved vacation in paradise and trusts that their wellbeing is safe in our hands.”

As part of its information-sharing about Covid-19 to guests, the hotel’s website has a section which provides information about the pandemic. Among the areas covered are physical distancing and protection, staff care, training and awareness and advanced dining safety.

Since Grenada declared a state of emergency in March and the country went into lockdown with international travel restricted, most of the island’s hotel properties have had no guests. Commercial travel resumed in July for regional destinations and, as of 10 August, Air Canada began a weekly service.

Grenada’s new health protocol provides for persons who are entering the country to show a negative PCR test to health officers at ports of arrival and the country of origin will determine the quarantine period.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.