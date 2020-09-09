With the support of the BNTF’s Cycle 9 Programme (2017-2020), the PTA of the St Dominic’s RC School spearheaded the successful refurbishment of a sanitary block at the learning institute.

The refurbishment guarantees a safe, child-friendly sanitary facility for approximately 268 students. The St Dominic’s RC School is located in Laura, St David.

Local contractor Stephenson Gordon of STEGO Construction was awarded the contract in the sum of EC$196,816.21. The scope of works included upgrading of the facility’s superstructure i.e. walls and ceilings, replacement and upgrading of the plumbing fixtures, water closets, urinals, wash sinks and the provision of male and female showers. Additionally, the facility has been outfitted with a storage/laundry room. The BNTF recognises that delivering high quality education requires the local government to upgrade school toilet facilities.

Speaking on behalf of the Parents, Teachers and Staff, Acting Principal, Patricia Thomas said, “We at St Dominic’s RC School are extremely elated that the refurbishment of our toilet facility is finally completed. We express our sincere gratitude to the BNTF, Government of Grenada and most importantly, Almighty God for bringing this long awaited project into fruition especially with the advent of Covid-19 where proper sanitation is key.”

KizzyAnn Abraham, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at BNTF disclosed that, “Beneficiaries at the school will also profit from competency-based Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training with the objective being to highlight the direct links between improper WASH practices and environmental health issues e.g. Covid-19. Support to develop the necessary training materials have been garnered from the Department of Public Health at St George’s University.”

Of the PTA’s recent achievement, Project Officer, Ruth Charles said, “This project promotes the focus of the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information Covid-19 Response and general school infrastructural needs. Notably, the BNTF is also partnering with the Ministry of Education for the construction of two community schools in new locations, The Brizan/Happy Hill Pre-school and the Paradise Pre-school, at an estimated cost of EC$3.9 million and expansion of the River Sallee Pre-school in St Patrick at EC$799,458.44. These 3 schools are well on their way to an enhanced learning environment.”

GIS

