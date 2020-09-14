Payment of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) will continue in various communities in September.

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, informs beneficiaries of SEED that their monthly payments for September 2020 will begin on Wednesday, 23 and end on Friday, 25 September 2020.

The full payment schedule will soon be released via various media platforms and also posted to the ministry’s Facebook Page.

Please note that the adjustment in the payment process is in a bid to exercise physical distancing protocols and protect our clients and staff against the potential threat of the coronavirus Covid-19.

This is a message from the SEED Unit, Ministry of Social Development, Housing & Community Empowerment. Please contact the ministry’s HELPLINE at (473) 440-4787 or our direct line at (473) 440-2269 for more information.

GIS

