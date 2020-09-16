The Royal Grenada Police Force and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation invite all commercial and private owners of flatbed vehicles and trucks including:

Delivery open-bed and box trucks

SL trucks

Trucks involved in Solid Waste collection and disposal services

Heavy duty equipment

Tractor trailers

All other category of trucks and heavy equipment of 7,000kgs and greater

To an urgent meeting on Thursday, 17 September 2020 at 5 pm. The venue is the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, Gate A – Lower Level.

The focus of the meeting is to discuss the management of traffic along the Western Main Road corridor and other pertinent traffic and transport issues related to the operations of the trucking industry.

The RGPF and the ministry are soliciting the attendance of all stakeholders in the trucking industry at this very important meeting. Please be advised that the Covid-19 protocol is in full effect. Therefore, attendees are required to observe the wearing of masks/suitable face covering, hand sanitisation and physical distancing at this meeting.

Ministry of Transport/RGPF

