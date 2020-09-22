The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government informs the public that Second Avenue in Hillsborough will be closed until further notice from Tuesday, 22 September 2020, between Church Street Junction and Brango Bridge to facilitate road maintenance work in the area.

Motorists are advised to use Church Street as an alternative to traverse to and from Hillsborough.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused, and looks forward to the cooperation of all.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.