The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public that in response to the increased number of persons seeking drivers’ licences, the department has taken the decision to facilitate the theory and practical driving exams on Saturday, 19 September 2020.

This decision was taken after deliberations relative to a proposal with driving instructors operating within the parish of St George.

Driving instructors and student drivers interested in participating in the practical and theory examination are invited to register with the Licencing and Inspection Centre at Dusty Highway between Monday 14 and Friday 18 September, 2020 during 8 am to 3 pm via telephone 444 -4304.

Further details would be provided if required at the time of registration.

Examination commences at 9 am and ends at 2 pm. The practical exam would be conducted at Dusty Highway and the theoretical examination will be at the Gazebo area at the Trade Centre.

Registration will also be done on the day of the exams at Dusty Highway from 7 am and at the Trade Centre at 8 am. Persons are also reminded to pay their exam fee.

Covid-19 protocols will be in effect. Future consultation is being considered with other instructors. A similar exercise is planned for examination site at Pearls.

Office of Commissioner of Police

