The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to advise the general public that in response to the increased volume of persons seeking drivers’ licences, the department has taken the decision to facilitate the theory and practical driving exams on Saturday, 3 October 2020, at the Special Services Unit (SSU) compound, Pearls, St Andrew, for residents of the said parish.

This decision was taken after deliberations relative to a proposal with driving instructors operating within the parish of St Andrew.

Driving instructors and student drivers interested in participating in the practical and theory examination are invited to register at the venue, on the day in question, between the hours of 8 am and 9 am.

Further details will be provided if required at the time of registration.

Examination commences at 9 am and ends at 3 pm.

Persons are also reminded to pay their exam fee.

Only residents of St Andrew will be facilitated to sit the exam.

Covid-19 protocols will be in effect.

Future consultation is being considered with other instructors.

Office of Commissioner of Police

