The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public, and in particular motorists, that The Villa Public Road, St George, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 between 9 am and 2 pm, to facilitate the pouring of concrete mix at a dwelling house.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.