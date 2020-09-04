by Linda Straker

NH International (Caribbean) Ltd is main structural contractor for Six Senses La Sagesse

Contractor committed to hiring locally

Six Senses La Sagesse project costs US$100 million

Scheduled to be completed in last quarter of 2022

One year after officially launching its tourism project in Grenada, Range Developments has announced the appointment of NH International (Caribbean) Ltd (NH) as the main structural contractor for its Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada development.

Costing US$100 million, the Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada resort is Range Developments’ third project in the Caribbean. Range Developments is a hospitality developer of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) funded resorts across the Caribbean.

Kamal Shehada, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Range Developments, who oversees the construction of Range Developments’ hotels, said, “We are excited to welcome the team of NH onboard and entrust them with construction of our third Citizenship by Investment project in the Caribbean. We have already built a successful business relationship with NH and the synergies in our teams’ work will only have a positive impact on the construction process.”

A news release from the hotel developers said that the development will create hundreds of jobs for Grenadians as was witnessed in the other jurisdictions that Range Developments have developed in. The luxury resort will be part of the luxury portfolio of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, a hotel brand that has been rated the number one hotel brand for the past 3 years by Travel & Leisure Magazine.

Grenada, over recent months has become the Citizenship by Investment destination of choice for high net worth individuals.

Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, welcomed the progress being made on the project. “We are delighted that the project has advanced to this stage. Range is a key partner in the development of Grenada’s tourism industry bringing much-needed investment and hundreds of employment opportunities for our people given the very challenging environment that we are currently facing. We look forward to the timely completion of this project and the creation of even more employment opportunities for workers in the tourism industry.”

The release said that NH is a regional leader in the construction industry with an impressive track record of completed hospitality, housing and civil engineering projects across the Caribbean. NH is one of the Caribbean’s most trusted construction and design/build company. The company was also the structural contractor of Range Developments’ project in Dominica that opened in 2019 – the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica. NH recently completed the refurbishment of the Rex Resort in Grenada.

Mohammed Asaria, a Managing Director and Member of the Board of Range Developments, welcomed the appointment of NH. “Challenging times define companies,” he said. “Many participants in the Citizenship by Investment industry have retreated and retrenched. We are fulfilling our commitments to our investors and all stakeholders. It shows why we are the most trusted developer in the sector, but also our confidence in Grenada and its Citizenship by Investment programme.” “NH committed to hiring locally rather than recruit scores of foreign workers – for us this was a key deciding point for us in the tender process.”

Emile Elias, Executive Chairman of NH International (Caribbean) Ltd congratulated the Prime Minister of Grenada and the Board of Range Developments on this major milestone. “NH is honoured to be a part of the construction of the first Six Senses Resort to be built in the Caribbean, La Sagesse Grenada,” he said. “We pledge our continuing contribution towards the development potential of Grenada’s tourism sector and look forward to partnering once again with Range Developments on this prestigious initiative that is the epitome of luxury and sustainability.”

The Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada resort is a government-approved project under the Citizenship by Investment programme of Grenada. Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada is scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of 2022.

