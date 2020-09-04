The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation informs that Phase II of the Grenville Bus Terminus is ongoing. This project will address the drainage and lighting issues at the terminus.

The Hon. Gregory Bowen, Minister; the Permanent Secretary for Transport, Anna Brizan, and other officials of the ministry along with members of the RGPF met with the Zonal Presidents of Bus Associations on Thursday, 13 August 2020 and among other matters provided an update on the improvement work scheduled for the Grenville Bus Terminus. It was indicated that the safety and well-being of all users of the facility are paramount.

The engineering team of the ministry completed the required site visit and the design is being finalised.

The project will create at least 30 jobs and the start date is scheduled for November 2020.

The ministry anticipates the cooperation of all stakeholders and commits to give regular updates on the implementation of this project.

GIS

