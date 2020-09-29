The Government of Grenada has awarded a contract valued at EC $5.1 million, to Caribbean Civil Group Limited to undertake a geotechnical study at Moliniere.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation recently concluded extensive negotiations with Caribbean Civil Group Limited, to undertake the Geotechnical Investigation and Detailed Designs for the Moliniere slippage and the Western Main Road Corridor.

The contract provides 4 months for the completion of the geotechnical study and the design work. Cadastral and topographic surveys will commence along the entire corridor, on 1 October 2020, once good weather permits. Government engineers continue the weekly monitoring of the road slippage and document the extent to which the damage is still occurring. The statistics will be provided as part of the baseline data to the geotechnical firm. In keeping with the terms of the contract, Caribbean Civil Group Limited will use specialised equipment to undertake non-destructive testing to determine the geology of the area. The data generated from the sub-surface investigation will then be analysed by national and regional materials laboratories. Following this process, the firm will present the findings of its investigation. This will determine where the road will be reconstructed.

Residents of the affected area and the general public will be invited to stakeholder consultations during the entire process. The environmental and social impact assessment and management plans will also be prepared along with the detailed designs and other documents prior to construction. All of these activities are expected to take place during the 4-month period stipulated for the detailed designs.

The ministry anticipates the cooperation of residents. The general public is asked to refrain from vehicular traffic in the Moliniere area.

The ministry will ensure that bi-weekly updates are provided once the firm begins its work.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.