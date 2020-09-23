The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016. The Act speaks generally to public utilities but hitherto only the electricity sector has come under the purview of the PURC.

The Commission is seeking a highly-skilled individual to join our multidisciplinary team of technical and professional staff, involved in undertaking complex and demanding activities required to satisfy its role as regulator of the electricity sector, and in fulfilment of its mandate.

Functional Relationships: Regulatory Economist/Tariff Specialist will be responsible for providing economical and technical support to the regulatory division specifically to the area of tariff setting and the forecasting of economic data. Work will include the theoretical and econometric analysis of utility sales and revenues, estimation of income and price elasticity, and the development of short and long-run forecasts.

Experience: 5 years in a position involving economic policy and/or financial analysis, or rate setting and tariff design-related activity. Experience in regulatory economics and public utilities, especially the electricity sector will be considered an asset.

Qualifications: Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in economics or related field. A Master’s Degree and/or training in utility regulation would be considered an asset.

Responsibilities

Perform economic analysis regarding electricity tariff rates for customers. Verify and validate data and assumptions and ascertain accuracy of conclusions of studies and analysis presented to the commission. Review licence application and sustainability program processes. Lead in the preparation of written techno-commercial reports and PURC reports on tariff system changes and to inform electricity sector policy development. Conduct complex and specialized tariff studies including cost of service, rate of return on investment and tariff structural equity. Ensure that tariff determination polices are consistent with sound business, financial and economic principles. Conduct comparative studies and analysis of various rates and sensitivity analysis. Provide research and develop alternative recommendations on subjects related to the energy industry such as economic impacts of proposed tariffs on consumers. Plan and conduct studies of innovative tariff systems such as time-of-day rates, interruptible rates, seasonal rates, and demand rates. Assisting with the determination of the level of efficient costs of the utility. Participating in all work-related activities of the Commission. Perform other related functions that may be assigned from time to time.

All applications should include a covering letter, updated CV, the names of 2 references and should be addressed to The Chief Executive Officer, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, Queens Park, St George. Persons can also respond by email to [email protected] or send application to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, P O Box 2443, St George’s Grenada. The closing date for applications is 30 September 2020.

