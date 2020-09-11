Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Isaac Jacob Castle, alias “Bitter” 23 years, Labourer of Grand Anse Valley, St George.

Castle is wanted for questioning in relation to the stealing of a motor vehicle. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark brown in complexion and medium built.

Anyone seeing Isaac Jacob Castle or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact St Pauls Police Station at 440 3224, Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921, Central Police Station at 440 2244, Police Emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

