Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Rodney Thomas, alias “Gatcha” 28 years, unemployed of The Limes, Grand Anse, St George.

Thomas is wanted by the police of the South St George Police Station for questioning in connection with the offence of Stealing.

Anyone seeing Rodney Thomas or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact South St George Police Station at 444 4454, Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921, Central Police Station at 440 2244, Police Emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.