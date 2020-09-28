West Tech Shipping is donating school supplies to underprivileged students across the region.

This week the regional courier and logistics company donated tablets, wireless keyboards and school supplies to the Rotaract Club, which selected the students who would benefit most from the donation. Kenica Willson a recent graduate of St Joseph’s Convent, who successfully completed CXC with 9 grade ones and two, grade twos, was selected by the Rotaract Club of Grenada.

“Kenica has proven herself as an exemplary student. We believe that she will make good use of the tablet and school supplies as she continues her educational journey at TA Marryshow Community College. We are happy to partner with gestures like these which assists in community development, especially now during this unprecedented time,” commented Rotaract member, Valorie Andrew.

The 2020 school year is a very challenging one from a number of angles. With the introduction of homeschooling, tablets and other mobile devices have become a staple in the education curriculum. A number of families, in particular families with more than one student, have found it burdensome to source virtual learning devices to accommodate their needs. West Tech Shipping recognises that business and organisations must play its part in assisting those families for the benefit of the children.

“West Tech Shipping always strives to assist the community in whatever little way that we can. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many lives and created a major technological shift in the education system, one that many parents were not prepared for. We felt that if we could touch at least one underprivileged family from each of the five territories in which we operate, we would have lessened the burden and contributed to the education of a child.”

“We are not solely in the business of shipping your packages; we want to give back to our customers and the wider community. We are grateful that the Rotaract Club agreed to partner with us on this humble venture by selecting and handing over the supplies to the deserving students,” commented West Tech Shipping’s Regional Marketing Manager, Delia Louis.

This gesture is not the first time the shipping company has played an integral part in the development of the community. West Tech has partnered with the Buddy Bench programme to fight bullying in schools; the Dunnottar School to provide employment experience to a disabled student, the Make It Happen Foundation on prisoner rehabilitation, the Salvation Army through volunteer time, made donations to local charitable causes and supported sporting, cultural and social events through sponsorships. West Tech Shipping continues to work with local colleges to provide annual internship and employment opportunities for students.

West Tech Shipping

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.