Three students stood tall and proud together, each with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA) at the TA Marryshow Community College annual graduation exercise, held Thursday, 29 October 2020.

Republic Bank joins in extending heartiest congratulations to Rechelle A Finlay, Wasim K Pysadee and Christian G Menezes Chow-Chung. All 3 young scholars tied for the prestigious Republic Bank Award for Overall Academic Excellence as well as the Republic Bank Award for Best Graduating Student in the School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies (SASPS), setting a first-time record of 3 students obtaining perfect scores in any given year, in the history of the exercise.

For their stellar performance, they were each rewarded a TimeSaver account valued at $3,000 with a commemorative plaque and a branded token. Presenting the awards on behalf of the Bank were Manager, Halifax Street Branch, Asher James (Overall Academic Excellence), and Acting Manager, Business Support Services, Kathleen Harris-Forrester (Award for Best Graduating Student: SASPS).

Finlay, Pysadee and Chow-Chung join 19 other students who have received the coveted Overall Academic Excellence award, sponsored by Republic Bank for the past 16 years.

The Bank extends best wishes to all three as they go forward in continued pursuit of academic excellence, and reiterates its commitment to youth development, through Education.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.