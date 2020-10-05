The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) received several reports of citizens feeling a tremor on Sunday just after 3 pm.

The information was confirmed by UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) on Sunday when they reported that they recorded a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Sunday afternoon off Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck around 3:12 pm local time. Its Automatic Earthquake Location detected the seismic event at latitude 11.10 North, longitude 61.25 West at a depth of 10 km. Grenada’s coordinates stand at 12.1° North latitude and 61.7° West longitude. The quake was located 51 km North of Arima, 56 km North-East of Port of Spain, and 57 km West of Scarborough.

The UWI SRC said, however, that this is a preliminary result as the event was automatically located by a seismological computational system.

NaDMA uses this recent earth movement to remind the public to be mindful and ever conscious of this unpredictable hazard. Earthquakes are considered an extremely dangerous hazard as it can affect all sectors at the same time and also initiate other hazards such as tsunamis.

As we operate now in a multi-hazard environment, it is important that we always remember and prepare for the hazards that can suddenly occur with no notice. This information we share as a reminder of our reality, not to create panic.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

