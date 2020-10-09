Carriacou now has a new group of tour guides ready to share the natural beauty and biodiversity of the island with visitors and locals.

Facilitated by the Kido Foundation and sponsored by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and Terrestrial Aqua Solutions, 9 Carriacou residents successfully completed tour guide training after gaining extensive knowledge about the island’s flora, fauna and ecological habitats.

The course included visits to High North, the highest peak in Carriacou and Petite Carenage, which is heavily populated by mangroves and frequented by diverse species of birds. The new tour guides received their certificates of achievement at a ceremony held on Thursday, 15 October at the GTA’s Carriacou Office. Addressing the tour guides was facilitator attached to the Kido Foundation, Dario Sandrini. He said, “ I look forward to you assisting everyone in exploring the beauty of Carriacou while delivering excellent customer service.”

Speaking of her experience during the tour guide training was Ingrid Lewis. She thanked the facilitators for the passion in which they shared their extensive knowledge and told the gathering that she was inspired to do more as it relates to conservation. She further stated that the training and knowledge will allow her to create an additional form of income by providing tours for locals and visitors.

Chief Executive Officer of the GTA Patricia Maher congratulated the tour guides and encouraged them to form Carriacou’s first tour guide association to raise the bar in professionalism of Tour Guiding as a career opportunity. She further stated, “We look forward to you providing safe enjoyable tours and creating lasting memories for your guests.”

The tour guide training began in January and was completed in September. Phase 2 of the training will include first aid training. The GTA will assist the Tour Guides once licensed to promote their services on our newly revamped PureGrenada.com website and encourage them to offer local deals on the Paradise at Home campaign.

Grenada Tourism Authority

