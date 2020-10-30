The general public and in particular motorists are notified that owing to the celebration of the Feast of All Saints on Sunday, 1 November 2020, the following traffic arrangements will be in effect.

One Way Traffic

Cemetery Hill will be one-way traffic towards Old Fort direction.

Old Fort Road will be one-way traffic going towards Lucas Street direction. No vehicles will be allowed access on Old Fort Road from Lucas Street end.

No Parking

No parking will be allowed along the River Road public road from the roundabout at La Qua Crematorium to its intersection with the hump back bridge.

Signs

Traffic signs and cones will be set down along the portion of River Road on Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 6 am following which the road will be closed at 6 pm.

Office of Commissioner of Police

