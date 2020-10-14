by Linda Straker

The monthly fiscal summary reports from the Ministry of Finance for the period March to August 2020 show that the reduction in revenue because of Covid-19 measures, was approximately EC$90 million while at the same time, there was an increase in grants.

“Current revenue for March 2020 was $68.9 million, which was $2.7 million lower than the target and $0.9 million more than the collections for March 2019.” The report pointed out that total grants received in March 2020 amounted to $6.4 million, which was $0.3 million more than the amount received in March 2019.

“Total current expenditure for the month of March was $57.2 million, $3.6 million more than the amount spent in March 2019 and $3.1 million more than the targeted $54.1 million.” The summary report is available on the Ministry of Finance website. A primary surplus (including grants) of $16.8 million was realised for the month of March 2020, which was less than both the targeted $21.5 million and the $20.6 million surplus recorded in March 2019.

In the month of April which was the first month of Covid-19 lockdown when most persons were at home, the Current Revenue for April 2020 was $44.6 million, which was $20.2 million lower than the target and $26.3 million lower than the collections for April 2019.

“This underperformance was due to the measures implemented as a result of Covid-19,” said the summary report which shows that total grants received in April 2020 amounted to $6.2 million which was $1.1 million more than the amount received in April 2019. “Total current expenditure for the month of April was $46.0 million, $5.4 million and $7.6 million less than the amount spent in April 2019 and the targeted amount respectively. For the month of April 2020, there was a primary deficit of $1.9 million,” the report said.

“Current revenue for May 2020 was $46.0 million which was $21.0 million lower than the target and $22.6 million lower than the collections for May 2019,” said the report which pointed out that the measures implemented as a result of Covid-19 continues to affect the revenue collections.

Total grants received in May 2020 amounted to $4.6 million, which was $4.9 million less than the amount received in May 2019. The total current expenditure for the month of May was $65.2 million, $1.4 million and $4.9 million more than the amount spent in May 2019 and the targeted amount respectively.

“The current expenditure for May reflects payments made to individuals and businesses for payroll and income support as part of the stimulus package. For the month of May 2020, there was a primary deficit of $6.3 million.” The report which shows that revenue on international transactions were EC$20.7 million for the period which is EC$12.6 million less than what was collected in May 2019. Current Revenue for June 2020 was $52.0 million which was $14.1 million lower than the target and $8.8 million lower than the collections for June 2019. Total grants received in June 2020 amounted to $5.4 million, which was twice the amount received in June 2019.

“Total current expenditure for the month of June was $57.5 million, $10.0 million and $7.5 million more than the amount spent in June 2019 and the targeted amount respectively. For the month of June 2020 there was a primary deficit of $0.8 million,” said the monthly summary which shows that international transactions began to increase. The ministry collected $24.3 million for June 2020, but it was still less than the EC$28.5 million which was collected in June 2019.

Current revenue for July 2020 was $52.4 million, which was $17.7 million lower than the target and $14.0 million lower than the collections for July 2019. Total grants received in July 2020 amounted to $9.4 million, which was $0.1 million more than the amount received in July 2019.

“Total current expenditure for the month of July was $57.2 million, $0.3 million and $2.5 million more than the amount spent in July 2019 and the targeted amount respectively. For the month of July 2020, there was a primary surplus of $0.4 million,” said the summary report. Revenue from international transactions increased to EC$26.49 million, but it was significantly less than the EC$33.4 million collected in July 2019.

Current revenue for August 2020 was $49.9 million, which was $11.8 million lower than the target and $9.2 million lower than the collections for August 2019. Total grants received in August 2020 amounted to $11.7 million, which was $3.7 million above the amount received in August 2019.

“Total current expenditure for the month of August was $52.7 million, $4.2 million more than the amount spent in August 2019 as well as the targeted amount. For the month of August 2020, there was a primary surplus of $3.4 million.” The report pointed out that revenue from international transactions was sustained to EC$26.6 million, but it continued to be lower than the EC$29.0 million received in August 2019.

