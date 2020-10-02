The deadline for the importation of vehicles over 10 years is now 31 December 2020.

Cabinet has approved the extension of the ban in response to logistical challenges to individuals importing vehicles due to the impact of Covid-19.

Importers now have 3 additional months to complete transactions and finalise importation before the ban comes into effect. Importers however, must ensure that vehicles arrive in Grenada on or before that deadline. After 31 December 2020, vehicles 10 years and older will not be permitted Grenada except for those on the list of exceptions.

The importance of this ban is in line with government’s commitment to protecting the environment and preserving the health of the Grenadian people. The necessary legislative adjustments are currently being prepared to accommodate the extended deadline.

Meanwhile, as efforts continue to protect the environment and safeguard the health of the Grenadian people, government is finalising plans to simultaneously implement a 50% duty and tax concession on the importation of electric and hybrid vehicles, which takes effect from 30 September. Note the ban also extends to hybrid vehicles over 10 years.

GIS

