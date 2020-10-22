Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department charged a 35-year-old Perdmontemps, St David resident, in connection with the death of Vaughn Francis, 48 years, Landscaper of the said address.

Charged with the offence of Non Capital Murder is Ron Simeon, sibling of the deceased. Francis’ body was discovered during the morning of 18 October 2020, lying unresponsive at their home.

Simeon is scheduled to make his first court appearance at the St David’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 23 October2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

