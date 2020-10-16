The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the public that this Ministry, in conjunction with the Child Month Committee has decided that the 2020 Child Month activities will run from 15 October to 15 November 2020.

Although the entire month of October is officially designated as Child Month, this change became necessary given the need to prioritise alternative arrangements to support parents and teachers for the safe reopening of schools. Therefore, there was very little time to prepare for the month of activities.

Due to the need to ensure adherence to health and safety protocols and the reports of child sexual abuse, the focus will be on the safety of our children. Therefore, it is important that our nation continues to be sensitised about the need for protective procedures to keep all our children safe. Consequently, the Child Month Committee has decided that the theme for Child Month 2020 is “Keeping All Our Children Safe.” The focus will therefore be on health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. The broader theme for Child Month continues to be “Love the Child.”

Based on the situation that exists in schools due to Covid-19 protocols, especially the need for social distancing, we are scaling down activities in order to keep everyone safe.

Some of the activities highlighting Child Month are:

An address by the Governor General, Dame Cécile De La Grenade

LIVE forum highlighting the theme

Activities organised by individual schools for students and parents (in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines)

An address by Minister for Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, Hon. Emmalin Pierre.

We encourage the relevant stakeholders to engage safely and meaningfully in the 2020 Child Month activities outlined. We wish all our children a very happy Child Month 2020!

GIS

