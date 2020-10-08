by Linda Straker

Niles and Associates is conducting Environmental Impact Assessment for Levera resort

Project is in close proximity to Grenada’s only RAMSAR site

Preliminary report by 31 October, and final document by 31 December

The company conducting the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Levera resort said the developers are very supportive of the extensive work that is being undertaken as part of the EIA, and they have given the assurance that all issues will be considered going forward.

“They are very much supportive of ensuring that the development is environmentally friendly,” said Edwards Niles of Niles and Associates, the company conducting the studies and assessment for the project.

The Grenada National Resort Project (Levera) is in close proximity to Grenada’s only RAMSAR site. In recent months, some have expressed concerns about the impact the project will have on the RAMSAR site, but Niles has given the assurance that the developers are committed to not engaging in any activity that will negatively affect the Levera wetland system, which comprises the large salt pond, a smaller pond to the south, and the beach. “In the proposals, I have seen nothing, so far, that will affect or be encroaching on these areas or affect the use or movement of this area by any member of the public,” he said. “Because it will be a negative step for them if they do something like that. They are very willing to cooperate, to work with the community taking on board all the issues.” Niles also disclosed that the developers have no involvement in or influence over, his company’s work.

Grenada 2016 Physical Planning Authority legislation defines an EIA as the process of collection, analysis, evaluation and review of information on the likely effects of a proposed development on the environment, and the means to overcome any adverse effect, which enables the authority to determine whether development permission should be granted and with what conditions.

The International Environmental Impact Association website states that EIAs are unique in that they do not require adherence to a predetermined environmental outcome, but rather they require decision-makers to account for environmental values in their decisions, and to justify those decisions in light of detailed environmental studies and public comments on the potential environmental impacts.

Niles is set to present the preliminary report of his EIA by 31 October, and the final document by 31 December, following year-long, in-depth fieldwork and research.

The Grenada National Resort Project (Levera) involves the building of a 500-room resort, with various amenities, golf course and entertainment facilities. The first phase is scheduled to be completed in 2 years.

