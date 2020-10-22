Hello Grenada, hello world. It’s surely been sometime since you have heard from us. No doubt, the efforts to provide food hampers and vouchers to families continued.

Rounds 6 and 7 of the Acts of Kindness Initiative took the team off the beaten track, to places we never knew existed, like Argyle and Child Island in St David. Thanks to a good friend and Google Maps we didn’t lose our way. Round 8 saw us journeying through Tempe, Beaulieu, Boca, Seamoon and Pearls. Recently, during Round 9 we partnered with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation and the Carenage Hotspot to assist 31 market vendors and their families. We reached out because the cry of the vendors was clear. These hardworking and dedicated individuals were having a tough economic experience due to the effects of the steps taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus. We hope that the assistance rendered to the beneficiaries helped to mitigate their burdens.

To date, this grassroots initiative aided 883 families in 117 communities. Given the easing of restrictions, we are now better positioned to direct our efforts to assist families in Carriacou and Petit Martinique. Therefore, we are asking for the public’s help in identifying vulnerable individuals and families on the sister isles who are in need of food assistance. Recommendations can be sent via email to [email protected] Please include the full name and alias, if any, of the individuals, as well as their address and telephone numbers. Also, include a short explanation on why you are making the recommendation.

The Acts of Kindness Foundation Grenada Incorporated remains grateful to everyone near and far who supported, and continues to support the Acts of Kindness Initiative through donations, and various forms of volunteerism. We sincerely appreciate every one of you, and we are cognisant that this project would not have been as impactful without your support and motivation. We take this opportunity to encourage persons desirous of donating towards the provision of food hampers/vouchers to contact us via the email address provided above.

We are appealing to the public to follow the established Covid-19 regulations to curb the spread of the virus. We all have a part to play and personal responsibility, as well as the well-being of our community as a whole, is of paramount importance. Grenada’s performance to date has far surpassed countries with greater resources than ours. Let’s keep it that way!

Acts of Kindness

