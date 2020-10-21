by Curlan Campbell

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month

Breast examinations at Esplanade Mall on Friday, 23 October and on Saturday, 24 October at Progress Park, Grenville

Men may also be victims of breast cancer

Early screening and detection of breast cancer especially in women remain a challenge. Despite access to care and significant medical and diagnostic advancement, women are still presenting late for diagnosis. As a result, the Grenada Cancer Society will hold 2 events for breast examination and sharing of information as part of activities to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month recognised each year between 1-31 October.

On Friday, 23 October, the Grenada Cancer Society, in collaboration with Ministry of Health, the Pink Ribbon and Grenreal Properties will stage breast examinations and sharing of information at the Esplanade Mall from 2 pm to 5 pm. A similar event will be staged the following day on Saturday, 24 October at Progress Park, Grenville from 3 pm. Collaborators of that event are the St Andrew’s Development Agency, Ministry of Health and the Grenada Cancer Society.

It is well documented that early diagnosis saves lives, whereas advanced disease hardly offers the possibility of 5-year survival. Worse yet, the costs involved are phenomenal, cause severe financial problems for the women and their families, while the advanced disease is often a traumatic experience especially in cases where younger children are living in the household.

Scientific research has identified that women who are most likely to develop breast cancer:

Women between the ages of 45 to 55. This does not indicate that younger or older women are exempted from developing the disease

Women who have not had children nor breastfed

Women from families where there is a history of breast cancer especially if her sisters, her mother and the mother’s sisters have been affected

Women who smoke tobacco

Those who have been using hormone replacement therapy

Women who are obese

Women with inactive lifestyles

Women who consume a lot of alcohol, especially younger women.

Excessive sun exposure

Women who are exposed to some chemical and radiation

Men may also be victims of breast cancer.

A diagnosis of breast cancer may not indicate a death sentence. Well documented knowledge show that women who are diagnosed early with Stage 1 and 2 breast cancer, are likely to be alive and well after 5 years. Many survivors living in Grenada today were diagnosed 25 years ago and more.

It is also public knowledge that Grenada does not compare with neighbours like Trinidad and Barbados with specialist-trained physicians and advanced therapeutic facilities. Besides, the Covid-19 pandemic has bitten deeply into the national health budget and it has prevented persons from travelling abroad for locally unavailable services due to restrictions on movements, and the lowered incomes of our people. Therefore everyone, at-risk or not, is urged to focus on the prevention of breast and screening for early diagnosis.

Self or clinical examinations are an indispensable screening tool, especially in financially disadvantaged environments. Women are encouraged to learn and understand breast health and become empowered to identify any unfortunate changes early. Scheduled mammograms and ultrasound exams are other forms for detecting suspicious breast masses.

Earlier this month, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, one of the region largest cancer fundraiser, the CIBC First Caribbean’s Walk for the Cure was held this year as a virtual walk and concert of hope.

