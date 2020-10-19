by Linda Straker

Identifying missing remains of deceased Prime Minister and his cabinet colleagues will bring closure

17 people convicted for killings have seen been released from prison

Foundation holding its annual ecumenical service at Fort George

Dr Terrence Marryshow, Executive member of the Maurice Bishop and October 19th 1983 Martyrs Foundation said that families of people who lost their lives 37 years ago on Fort George, St George’s continue to live without closure.

“There is still no closure, and particularly for the families and victims of October 19th 1983. There has been closure for the perpetrators, they have been freed, they are living their best lives,” said Marryshow as he referred to some of the victims who have lost their limbs and continue to suffer from the trauma of that day.

“A lot of innocent Grenadians were gunned down. Some lost a limb, lost an eye and they continue to suffer. Up to this day, we are still no closer in term of getting what will lead to the recovery of the remains of Maurice Bishop and his cabinet colleagues who died on October 19th 1983.”

“We know what happened up to a point, the onus is now on the Americans to come forward and tell us what they have done with the remains,” said Marryshow who is of the firm belief that identifying the missing remains of deceased Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and his cabinet colleagues will not only bring closure for their families but the entire nation.

The Foundation will once again be holding its annual ecumenical service at Fort George for all those who died on 19 October 1983 when soldiers of the People’s Revolutionary Army (PRA) opened fire on demonstrators who had just freed Bishop from house arrest.

Bishop along with some of his cabinet ministers including Norris Bain — the father of current culture and sports Minister Yolande Bain-Horsford — along with an unknown number, lost their lives in the tragedy.

The 17 people who were convicted for the killings have seen been released from prison after serving time following a re-sentencing in 2007 which was ordered by the Privy Council.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.