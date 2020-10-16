by Linda Straker

Chester Humphrey, President of Upper House, has confirmed that a Government senator has resigned from the 13-member House which comprises persons selected by government, the elected opposition and independent institutions.

“She has resigned,” said Humphrey when asked to confirm the status of Kim George as a Senator who was appointed to the House following the 13 March 2018 General Elections. George, who is a lawyer by profession with her own practice, is one of the Government Senators who did not have a Government post.

The resignation of George means there are now 2 vacant seats in the Upper House also called the Senate. The other vacant seat is the 3rd senator to be appointed on the advice of Leader of the Opposition, Tobias Clement.

This is the first time in recent memory that there are changes to members of the Senate during the middle of a Parliamentary Session. The first resignation was Dr Dunstan Campbell who represented the farming and fishing communities, but resigned due to ill health.

Humphrey did not share the reason behind George’s resignation, but it is expected that tributes will be paid to her during the upcoming session of Upper House following the ceremonial opening last week Friday.

George’s last activity as a senator was attending the joint sitting of the House last week Friday for the ceremonial opening of the 4th session of the 10th Parliament.

