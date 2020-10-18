After long deliberation and consideration of the current challenges posed by the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Board of Directors and Organising Authority of Grenada Sailing Week have taken the difficult decision to cancel the Grenada Sailing Week 2021 event.

Brian Sylvester, the Chairman of the Board of Directors explained, “There is too much ongoing uncertainty to be able to confidently host the event, which in 2020 attracted 40 participating boats from over 20 different countries. We have built up an excellent reputation of putting on a professional yet friendly event which has become one of the ‘go to’ regattas on the Caribbean CSA circuit. With the uncertainty caused by the pandemic restrictions in place not only in Grenada but worldwide, we feel cancellation of the event is the best decision under the circumstances. We will be back in 2022 for our published dates on the CSA Calendar of 30 January – 4 February 2022.”

With so much uncertainty it is becoming harder and harder to plan for all contingencies. The Board of Directors and Organising Authority of Grenada Sailing Week feel it is not possible to hold the regatta successfully and ensure the absolute safety of all involved. In addition, the increasing financial implications and travel restrictions currently in place – which are predicted to remain the same for the coming months, bring uncertainty to the sponsorship support and the number of teams that would realistically be able to travel to Grenada. This only adds to the logistical difficulty in the planning and organisation of the regatta for 2021.

On a final note, we would like to thank our loyal sponsors and supporters over the years and send our very best wishes to the other events within our CSA Regatta family. We encourage all sailors in the region to give your upmost support to these events in these challenging times.

The Board of Directors of Grenada Sailing Week

Brian Sylvester – Chairman

Patrick Braithwaite – Vice-Chairman

Mike Bingley

Richard Szyjan

Louis Cuenoud

Karen Stiell – Regatta Manager

Grenada Sailing Week

