by Linda Straker

Property security and others observed man who was not registered as a guest, enter room

Law and health officials were called and began search

Man was hiding in closet

Quarantine breaches involve mainly returning nationals

An ambulance was called to the compound of a “safe quarantine facility” after a man who sneaked into the property to spend time with his intimate partner, broke his leg. He jumped from the room because a search by law and health officials was being conducted for an intruder.

It is understood that security at the property and others observed the man, who was not registered as a guest, enter a room at the property late at night last week. Law and health officials were called and they began searching the room. The man who hid in the closet jumped from the hotel room, and unable to move after the jump, was caught by authorities, who, observing the severity of the man’s injuries, called an ambulance to the scene.

Health officials are currently tight-lipped about the incident, but people who were within the vicinity saw the ambulance’s arrival at the property in the south of the island. They also saw when the man was lifted into the ambulance with health providers dressed in PPE.

The recent Quarantine Act and entry health protocols forbid the mingle of incoming travellers with nationals until they are released from spending a minimum of 4 days in quarantine and obtain a negative PCR test.

As of last week Wednesday, more than 5,000 people were PCR tested. Grenada’s Covid-19 numbers continue to remain at 24, with the last case registered in mid-July. However, because of confirmed quarantine breaches, the Ministry of Health will be employing contact tracing of several persons who failed to comply with all the requirements under the new protocols.

The breaches do not involve visitors, but mainly returning nationals who are either encouraging persons to visit them at the quarantine facilities, or leaving the facility without the knowledge of the management of the property and health authorities.

One man who was affected believes that there is a breakdown of communications with property management and health officials. “It appears that the management is just happy that the place is occupied with people, so instead of ensuring that people are tested and released, the management does not keep in touch with the health officials.”

The new health entry protocol provides for passengers to reserve a place to be quarantined until the result of an on-island PCR test which will be conducted within 48 hours of arrival and the result known on or before the 4th day.

