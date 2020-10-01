by Linda Straker

As of 29 September 2020, the mandatory quarantine period for incoming passengers on commercial airlines has been reduced from 14 to 4 days, for those coming from countries not included in the Caricom bubble or currently classified as low-risk for Covid-19.

“Visitors on day 4 have the option to get PCR test to be allowed into the community, or remain at the hotel for the duration of their visit,” said the latest update on the government website covid19.gov.gd/travel. “Persons arriving from destinations that are not within the Caricom bubble or included in the low-risk category must present a negative PCR test dated within or no more than 7 days before arrival. The minimum 4 days quarantine must be at an approved accommodation for observation and quarantine.”

According to the update, people coming from low-risk countries only require a negative PCR test within 7 days of travel and they will not be required to go into mandatory quarantine, while those from the Caricom bubble do not need a PCR test nor will they be placed in quarantine.

Guests staying at approved “Pure Safe Travel Accommodations” hotels and resorts will not normally be tested on arrival. Guests will be transported to their accommodation using approved transportation and can continue their stay thee with the requirement for further testing. Upon completion of their vacation, the guests will be returned to the airport using approved transportation to board their flights.

During their stay, guests who wish to leave the designated accommodations and interact with the public must have a PCR test done on or after the fourth day of their stay, and will be allowed to venture outside of the accommodation if their results are negative.

Returning nationals will undergo a Covid-19 PCR test on or after day 4 to exit from the “Pure Safe Travel Accommodations”; negative persons will be allowed to exit, while a positive test result will see persons having to repeat the test in 5 or 7 days and be released accord to their results and clinical assessment.

October is set to be a turning point for the hospitality industry as 3 international airlines are scheduled to resume serving the country. In March, government declared a State of Emergency with a curfew and lockdown as part of measures aimed at controlling and containing the spread of Covid-19. In July, the airport resumed regional commercial flights.

Grenada has recorded 24 cases, and all have since recovered. There were no deaths. The last case was confirmed in July and it has since been about 80 days without any new cases detected.

