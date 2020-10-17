The Ministry of Health announces the laboratory diagnosis of 2 new positive cases of Covid-19 on mainland Grenada. This brings the total number of positive cases since the onset of Covid-19 on our shores to 27, of which 3 are active.

The first individual is a female contact of Case 25. She is in her 30s and resides in St Patrick. To date, she has no symptoms and has been quarantined since Sunday.

Currently, all 77 known contacts of case 25 are still in quarantine and will be retested late next week as per the incubation period of the disease, to determine medical clearance for release.

The other individual is unrelated to Case 25. He is a 45-year-old Grenadian national from St Andrew who is visiting from Canada. He arrived on Monday, 12 October, and has been in quarantine since his arrival.

All other passengers from that Air Canada flight will remain in quarantine until they are medically cleared. It is important to underscore that passengers on board Monday’s flight all had negative PCR test results to enter Grenada, as mandated by the rules of the State. The Ministry of Health continues to employ every available measure to actively enforce the required safety regulations for the protection of locals and visitors.

Since reopening the borders on 1 October, we have been actively reviewing our operations for improved efficiency and stringency. We assure that we are exerting all efforts to keep our country safe. With the borders reopened, we expect that we will continue to see positive cases on island, but what is critical is our ability to enforce, and the public’s responsibility to adhere to the rules of quarantine and testing.

There are 3 absolute lines of defence if we are to stay Covid-safe, and those require our unqualified partnership. We will continue to test, contact trace, and we expect that all individuals will follow the protocols for quarantining and practice the safety measures.

Together, we can limit any potential outbreak or spread of the disease.

All incoming travellers to Grenada must abide by the protocol mandates of the State. No one will be permitted without a certified negative test result, and a prepaid confirmation reservation of quarantine stay at one of our approved accommodation facilities for a minimum of 5 days. All such individuals will be tested on the 4th day and must receive a negative test result in order to be medically cleared to exit into the wider community. Based on volume, the Ministry of Health will endeavour to present test results within 1–2 days. However, no one is permitted to leave quarantine until medically cleared.

The public is reminded to practice physical distancing and safe hygiene. Everyone must also wear a mask when in public spaces, as required by the laws of the land. The virus is again active on our shores and we must continue our heightened vigilance in order to stay safe. This also includes holding each other accountable.

As we continue our contact tracing, and in recognition of the dynamic nature of the disease, we ask that if you are exhibiting symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, or you believe you have been exposed to someone with the virus, please self-isolate and contact us immediately to arrange to get tested.

Call us on mobile# 1 (473) 458-4787/538-4787 or landline 440-2649, or visit our website covid19.gov.gd or on Facebook at facebook.com/HealthGrenada.

GIS

