The Ministry of Health invites residents of Mt Moritz and surrounding areas to a very important meeting on Wednesday, 21 October 2020, to discuss matters pertaining to the Mt Moritz Medical Station.

The meeting will commence at 6 pm, at the Mt Moritz Anglican Primary School.

Health personnel, government officials and residents will engage in discussions regarding the future of the medical station.

The Ministry looks forward to welcoming all residents, and anticipates a very successful meeting.

Interested persons are kindly asked to take note.

GIS

