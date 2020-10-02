by Linda Straker

Roderick St Clair received instrument of appointment on Friday, 2 October 2020

He is Farmers and Fishing community representative in Upper House of Parliament

Will take oath of office at first Senate sitting of 4th Session of 10th Parliament

It is now official. He should be referred to as Senator, the Honourable, Roderick St Clair.

That right was bequeathed to him by Governor-General, Dame Cecile La Grenade, when she presented him with his instrument of appointment to be the Farmers and Fishing community representative in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday, 2 October 2020.

St Clair is joining the parliament in the middle of a Parliament because Dr Dunstan Campbell who was elected to represent the communities for the period of the 10th Parliament, resigned as of 2 September 2020 due to ill health.

The appointment is exactly one month after Campbell’s resignation. St Clair was elected in a meeting called by the Ministry of Agriculture for members of the farming and fishing communities on 16 September 2020 at the Trade Centre.

St Clair has worked for more than 20 years in the public service as a teacher and as a senior officer at the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB), and is presently the General Manager at the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA).

He will be taking his oath of office at the first sitting of the Senate for the 4th Session of the 10th Parliament. The parliament is currently on recess and is expected to ceremonial opened with the speech during October.

As a member of the highest decision-making body, St Clair’s plan is to continue working in the interest of the sectors he represents. “I have been working with farmers for the past 20 years and I will continue working for them and with them. I want to see an improvement in the agriculture landscape in Grenada,” he said.

He is taking up the task at the same time that the Ministry of Agriculture will be having a new minister. As of 5 October, Peter David will begin serving as the Minister for Agriculture and he also has plans to improve the agriculture landscape by developing other sectors that are directly as well as indirectly linked to agriculture.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.