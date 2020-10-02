The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Transport and Implementation is pleased to announce that repairs work to the Mabouya Road has been completed and is scheduled to open to the public on Saturday, 3 October 2020 at 6 am.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development takes this opportunity to express thanks to the general public for their continued cooperation and support.

GIS

