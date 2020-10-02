by Linda Straker

Cabinet reshuffle which comes into effect on 5 October

3 Permanent Secretaries in the Office of the Prime Minister

Ministers presented with new portfolios during week of 28 September to Friday, 2 October

The cabinet reshuffle which comes into effect on 5 October 2020 has come with the reassignment of Permanent Secretaries who are the heads of the government’s ministerial management teams.

Among those affected are Alva Browne. Browne served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while Peter David was the minister; he will now be serving as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Roxie Mc Leish-Hutchinson will be the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs which will now be headed by Oliver Joseph. She previously served in the Ministry of the Environment.

Minister Delma Thomas who has the additional portfolio for Hospital Services and Community Health Services will have Hannah Julien-St Paul as her Permanent Secretary for that portfolio, but will continue to have Chrissie Worme-Charles as the Permanent Secretary (acting) for the portfolio of Minister for Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment.

There will be 3 Permanent Secretaries in the Office of the Prime Minister: Kim Frederick will be the Permanent Secretary with responsibility for National Security, Youth Development and Home Affairs; Rhonda Jones will be the Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Public Administration and Disaster Management and Finley Jeffrey will be the Permanent Secretary (acting) with responsibility for ICT.

All government ministers affected by the cabinet reshuffle which was announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell during a national address on 13 September 2020, were presented with their new ministerial portfolios during the week of 28 September to Friday, 2 October.

The oath of office taken at the Office of the Governor-General was conducted in batches. Among the last batch of ministers were Prime Minister Mitchell whose major change is the placing of the Youth Development ministry under the Office of the Prime Minister. “I have taken the oath as Minister of National Security, Public Administration, Youth Development, Home Affairs, Information and Communications Technology and Disaster Management,” he posted on the official Facebook page of the Prime Minister. “It is my promise to continue faithfully executing the duties entrusted to me. Congratulations to all of my Cabinet colleagues who have also been sworn in. We will assume our new portfolios on Monday, 5 October 2020 and we will continue to work together to spearhead the development of our beautiful country.”

“The portfolio changes are intended to give my Cabinet colleagues an opportunity to broaden their experience, and to bring a new outlook to another area of government service,” the Prime Minister informed citizens when he made the announcement in September. “This Cabinet reshuffle will enhance our performance by allowing us to build on the progress made, and to solidify our achievements to date, while creating a springboard for future development.”

