Prime Minister and Minister for Disaster Management, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has expressed deep appreciation to the United States for providing new headquarters for the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) and a similar facility on the sister island of Carriacou.

Dr Mitchell met virtually Tuesday with the United States Ambassador, Linda Taglialatela, during which he praised the ongoing partnership between the 2 countries.

Dr Mitchell said, “The construction of new disaster management facilities means a lot for Grenada. As the agency responsible for spearheading disaster management efforts, we must ensure that NaDMA is properly equipped to execute its mandate. The decision by the United States to construct, outfit and equip the new Emergency Operations Centres represents a significant contribution to building resilience here in Grenada and for that, we are grateful. We are very happy and appreciative of the United States’ relationship and partnership with Grenada.”

Ambassador Taglialatela said now that the construction process is far advanced, approval has already been given to outfitting the building and for the purchase of equipment.

The US is investing more than US$6 million into building and equipping the new Emergency Operations Centres in Grenada and Carriacou. Both buildings, which have adjoining warehouses, are expected to be completed and handed over during the first half of 2021.

Discussing other matters, the American diplomat commended the Prime Minister for Government’s cooperation in repatriating US citizens during the national lockdown earlier this year.

She said, “The Ministries of Health, Tourism and Foreign Affairs were key in helping to repatriate Americans out of Grenada, particularly students and faculty at St George’s University (SGU) and those vacationing on yachts. They worked extremely hard with us and facilitated the departure of close to 40 flights, in a reasonable time and seamless manner.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged that it was in the interest of both countries to have this process work smoothly. He also underscored the tremendous impact SGU has on the local community and noted that the university is working towards resuming on-campus teaching soon.

Speaking on behalf of their respective countries, both the Prime Minister and the ambassador committed to continue working together and strengthening the partnership that exists between Grenada and the United States.

Principal Officer at the US Embassy in Grenada, Karl Duckworth also attended Tuesday’s virtual meeting.

