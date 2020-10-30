by Linda Straker

Incident near entry of Criminal Court

Police officer on duty suffered injury, currently in hospital

Police have confirmed that a police officer on duty suffered injury in a shooting incident which occurred on Young Street, St George’s during the lunchtime period on Friday 30 October 2020.

The incident occurred metres away from the Young Street entry of the Criminal Court which is presently housed in the CLICO building.

The officer is currently at the General Hospital receiving medical attention.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigating Department (CID) are presently on the scene which is cordoned off with official police tape.

This is a developing story and more information will be added shortly.

