by Linda Straker

Prisoner had a negative PCR result on Wednesday

Health Minister Nickolas Steele said prisoner will not be retested

The prisoner who tested positive when health officials conducted a rapid Covid-19 test on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 as part of the preparation for admittance to Richmond Hill Prison, had a negative PCR result on Wednesday.

A news release from the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) said that the individual was detained by the police on Sunday, 25 October 2020. He was later charged and taken to court on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 and was remanded to prison.

“However, following established protocols for Covid-19, the individual was Rapid Tested for the virus, and this initial test was positive. Consequently, a PCR test was administered,” the release said.

Vannie Curwen, Superintendent of Police who Heads the Community Relations Department on Wednesday afternoon disclosed that the PCR was negative.

The prisoner was taken to a government-run quarantine facility where he is guarded by the RGPF on a 24-hour basis while he awaited the PCR. Police officers who came in contact with the individual are now being monitored.

“There is no need for panic since the officers who were in contact with the individual have followed the protocols for Covid-19,” the police release said. Health Minister Nickolas Steele said that the prisoner will not be retested.

Research has confirmed that the individual is a mentally challenged individual who was released from prison in early October. He is known repeat criminal offender from the community of Boca.

