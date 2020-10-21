The National Honours and Awards Act No. 32 of 2007, was established to provide for the grant of awards to citizens of Grenada and other persons for distinguished, outstanding or meritorious services or achievements, or for gallantry and related matters.

The public is invited to submit nominations for the following Awards:

The Order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence

This may be awarded to any person who has rendered excellent, exemplary and outstanding service to Grenada, tending to promote unity whether domestically in Grenada or between Grenada and any other country.

The Spice Isle Award

This may be awarded to any person who has rendered truly emulative service in any field of human endeavour or for other humane action.

The Camerhogne Award

This may be awarded to any person who has rendered meritorious service to Grenada; in furtherance of national prestige or for gallantry.

The Medal of Honour

This may be awarded to any person for meritorious and productive service to Grenada in any field of human endeavour including but not limited to agriculture, business, sports and protection of the environment.

Nominations should include:

Name of Nominee

Date of Birth

Place of Birth

Place of Residence

Occupation

Marital Status

Reason for nomination

Area of Contribution

A BIOGRAPHY OF THE NOMINEE MUST BE INCLUDED.

Nominations should be submitted to the:

National Honours and Awards Committee

c/o Governor-General’s Office

Point Salines, St George

OR

Email: [email protected]

The deadline for nominations is Friday, 13 November 2020.

