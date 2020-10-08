Application of interconnected renewable energy self-generators

and

Registration of non-interconnected self-generators

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is the Independent Utility Regulator for the Electricity Sector in Grenada.

Specific to renewable energy (RE), Section 4(h) of the Electricity Act No. 19 of 2016 states that the PURC is responsible for determining procedures for the procurement of new RE generation capacity, making recommendations to government for the granting of licences and permits for self-generators, and setting of rates for the supply of electricity by any renewable energy self-generator.

The PURC as guided by the Electricity Act is seeking to have all self-generators in compliance with the law, by 30 October 2020.

Pursuant to Section 25 (8) and Section 46 (5) of the Electricity Act, 2016:

All renewable energy self-generators who are already interconnected to the (GRENLEC) grid and supply excess electricity must, without delay, apply to the PURC to obtain a self-generator permit. All self-generators who are not interconnected to the grid must register their self-generating facility with the PURC, as a database of self-generators is being compiled to add to the current statistics on electricity generation capacity for the country.

To apply for a renewable energy self-generator permit or to register your non-interconnected generation facility:

Obtain the form via:

Complete the form

Submit the form to the PURC via:

Email: [email protected] Mail: P O Box 2443, Queen’s Park, St George’s, Grenada In-person: Queen’s Park, St George, Grenada



For further information please call 437-1602, 536-7872.

PURC

