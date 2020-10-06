The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information has promised that once information is made available on their behalf, it will give full support to students at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), who are requesting a review of their grade(s).

The CXC deadline for reviews expires on 23 October 2020 and the ministry is therefore appealing to all concerned to start the process for the review of the grades of individual students who have already received their results, so that any discrepancies identified can be brought to the attention of the CXC and resolved in the shortest possible time frame.

The ministry notes that while there is a fee for the review, students who are confident about their performance and receive an upgrade always receive a full refund. Requests for reviews have traditionally been made through the TAMCC, and there have been no difficulties once the requests are made within the announced deadline.

At a meeting of OECS Education Ministers held during the week of 28 September, Grenada’s Minister for Education, Hon. Emmalin Pierre, was part of an OECS decision to provide support to the competent independent team appointed to conduct a regional review of the 2020 CXC examinations.

The minister believes that since that process of the regional review commissioned by Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI) and Chairman of CXC has started, stakeholders should allow the process to take its natural course. She added that students across the region have been submitting their requests for review, understanding that it is the only means at this time by which they can receive a review of their individual grades or receive an improved grade.

The ministry reminds the public that the full assessment of the performance of all students who wrote the CAPE exams is not yet completed, as TAMCC is still awaiting the results of students who were ungraded. As indicated by the Hon. Minister for Education during a press briefing on 29 September, a public statement will be made in this regard.

The ministry wishes to remind the general public that, as indicated on several occasions in the press conference, the local review completed relates to CSEC and not CAPE, as some results for CAPE are still outstanding. The ministry understands the concerns of TAMCC students who believe that they are deserving of a better grade, but notes that to date no official information has been brought to its attention, on behalf of any student at the college.

Students are therefore kindly advised to contact their lecturer or the registrar at TAMCC to report concerns (about their grades or to enquire about support that can be provided to request a review) as these matters cannot be solved in the public domain.

GIS

