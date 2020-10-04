Please be informed that our on-site scheduling for classes will be affected next week. It has just been confirmed that all on-site classes will be suspended from Monday, 5 October to Friday, 9 October.

All classes will be held online. This is due to a serious electrical situation at the school which will be attended to next week. On the advice of the experts, the Ministry of Education, in consultation with the school, has made the decision to keep students and staff off the compound until safety can be guaranteed.

Our children’s education and safety are of utmost importance. Their safety is of priority and it is currently not safe to have them onsite.

SAASS

