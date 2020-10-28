by Linda Straker

Kaymon Phillip is second person charged for Failing to remain in Quarantine

Don Thomas, a national returning from Canada was charged under section 8 of Covid-19 regulations

Police have arrested and charged a second individual for Breach of the Quarantine (Covid-19) regulations which is one of the 2 pieces of regulations activated as part of measures to control and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Grenada.

“Kaymon Phillip, 25 years, Entrepreneur of River Sallee, St. Patrick was charged for Failing to remain in Quarantine. He was placed on 20,000 bail with 2 sureties to appear in court on Tuesday, 3 November 2020,” said a news release from the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The first person charged under the Covid-19 regulations was Don Thomas, a returning national who came from Canada. He was charged under section 8 of the regulations. That section says “Where the result of a test under sub-regulation (6) (b) is positive, until a Health Officer determines that the person is free from infection with SARS-CoV-2 or Covid-19– (a) the person shall submit himself or herself to a place of observation and isolation at his or her expense.”

Section 9 of regulations state that “A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be guilty of an offence against these Regulations. A person who is guilty of an offence under subsection shall be liable, on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding $10,000 dollars.

The other regulation activated is the Public Health (Covid-19) Regulations 2020 which among other things mandates the wearing of mask for persons in public, physical distancing protocols in business places such as banks, supermarkets and restaurants.

The regulations state that a person who contravenes or fails to comply with the Regulations or any direction for the purposes of these Regulations shall be guilty of an offence and, on summary conviction, liable to a fine not exceeding $500 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.

However, the regulations also provide for a person who commits an offence under the Public Health Regulations to be liable on service of a fixed penalty notice by a police officer, if the person so chooses, to a fixed penalty of $350.

