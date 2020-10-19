My son Samuel and I will hopefully be travelling to Grenada at the end of November 2020 as long as nothing happens between now and then to cause the trip to be cancelled, and we are interested in trying to locate any blood relatives of my son whose father, Oliver John, and extended family originate from Grenada.

We have very little information to assist in this process as the last contact we had with Oliver was over 22 years ago when Samuel was just 6 years old. We do have a photo of Samuel and Oliver together from that time and a photo of Oliver and his mother, taken in Grenada from when Oliver was young, both of which we are trying to dig out. Although I am not sure of Oliver’s date of birth, he would be somewhere between 50–56(ish) now, so likely to have been born around 1964–1970. We also know that Oliver has at least 3 other children, and he may be living or have lived in Thailand more recently. Whilst in the UK he lived in Reading, Berkshire, England, where he and I met in 1991(ish), and he also lived in Ascot.

Can anyone help him finding blood relatives? It is even more important to Samuel, as I myself am an adopted person, meaning he and I are each other’s only known blood relations. I think the reason it has become even more important to him now is under the backdrop of what I am referring to as ‘the awakening’ in people’s minds to the issues of systemic and pervasive racism facing black people that has caused Samuel to do a lot of research into his own cultural history/identity and finding blood relatives would mean the absolute world to him.

Even if you are not able to help in this way, I would genuinely appreciate any support you can offer in terms of ideas that may help him on his journey.

Kindest Regards,

Miranda and Samuel Wilkinson

Adapted from a letter to the editor

