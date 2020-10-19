SAMS has taken their service to another level with the launch of their online services and information portal. Out-patient services, which previously required a call or visit to the facility, can now be accessed online!

Patients of SAMS can sign up to use the portal free of charge. Services and information which can be accessed by the individual include; making their medical appointments online — including dressings and scans — checking test results, reviewing of current medication and vaccination records. Signing of a consent agreement is required from each individual wishing to use the portal, in order to safeguard them, and any access to their confidential medical information. The consent is to release the test results, diagnostic imaging etc. Without the consent signed you can make appointments only.

Dr Lutz Amechi, resident physician and part owner of the private medical facility stated, “As you can imagine digitising our patients records, whilst still safeguarding their confidentiality, has been a huge undertaking and something we have been working on for some time. For the last few years this has been on our wish list, as we have sought to offer our patients the most up to date technology, both medically and administratively. It has become particularly pertinent in view of additional personal health and safety challenges, which have arisen in the face of the pandemic,” he concluded.

SAMS stated goal, in implementing this technology, is to drastically change the efficiency and customer service quality they are able to offer their patients. The ability to access one’s personal medical information online will go a long way to reducing patients’ levels of anxiety, under a number of circumstances. It will eliminate the need to wait for medical records, and provide accurate and cup to date information. Should persons be required to share any such details with other service providers, either on island, or if requiring medical treatment abroad, they will have 24/7 access to their records.

Allyson Amechi, Executive Administrator at SAMS commented, “This achievement has required some substantial human capital and IT investment however, we firmly believe that the quantum leap it allows for, in our offering as a service provider, will reap dividends in good will, efficiency and above all a very satisfactory patient experience.”

