The Grenada Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism are in negotiations with Seabourn and Sea Dream Yacht Club about resuming cruise calls to Grenada.

These discussions are aimed at creating income-generating activities for many Grenadians who are affected by the suspension of cruise ship calls to the island. A task force comprising key stakeholders in the cruise industry is looking at modalities for restarting the industry and holding discussions with the cruise lines.

As part of the discussions, requests have been made to secure access to uncrowded beaches to minimise personal contact between locals and visitors, thus reducing any possible transmission of disease. In this pandemic period, the first and foremost priority of the Government is to keep the shores of the tri-island state safe and to ensure responsible, diverse economic recovery.

Since the pandemic became full-blown, thousands of Grenadians involved in the tourism industry have lost their jobs, so the Government is working cautiously to restore their jobs while preserving the health of the nation.

Sea Dream Yacht Club is proposing to work with Barbados, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. It will operate from Barbados, and only persons with negative tests will be allowed to board.

Seabourn will operate from Barbados, and only persons who produce negative Covid-19 tests will be allowed into that country. They will then be tested in Barbados before boarding the ship, and will be strictly monitored while on board. This ship will cruise once every 14 days.

5 other islands are involved in this southern cruise. They are Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and St Kitts/Nevis.

The Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation thanks the general public for their feedback and suggestions, and urges patience and solidarity as we work together to emerge from this latest crisis.

GIS

